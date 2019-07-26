Fresh application lodged for student accommodation in Limerick city

MULTI-MILLION euro proposals for a new student housing development on the northside of the city are back on the table this week.

An initial planning application from Shelbourne Medical Properties to knock the old Hassett’s Pub and build a six-storey housing development and health centre in its place was marked as incomplete last week.

However, the firm has now returned with a fresh application, and it’s hoped a decision will be made by council planners by September 11.

Pat Kearney of Rooney’s Auctioneers said the proposal would fit very well into the area.

“​I think it is a tremendous boost for the city, and tremendous encouragement for LIT. It will help the college develop. It’s a great college under great leadership of Vincent Cunnane, and this will continue to help its growth,” the auctioneer said.

“The site has been locked up for quite a long number of years and the man who bought it should be congratulated on his initiative in terms of progressing this development for the benefit of everyone out there,” Mr Kearney added.

The proposals provide for 31 student units and would contain 143 bed spaces in total, with a medical centre beside the site.

However, there has been a backlash locally against the scheme, with one resident describing what is planned as a “monstrosity,” and two local councillors urging the developer to call a public meeting. The Limerick Institute of Technology is set to benefit from this development, with its ongoing campus extension plans. It’s the second student complex earmarked for the city, the other at Punch’s Cross.