Amber and Greg make waves as they set sail on their final date

The Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Greg receives a text, which reads “Amber and Greg. It’s time to set sail for your final date. #makingwaves #allatsea”

Ahead of her date with Greg, Amber speaks in the Beach Hut. She says “I remember walking through the door on the first day and not liking anyone. And now I’m on my final date with Greg, who I actually really like.”

Similarly, Greg speaks in the Beach Hut. He says “Me and Amber have really connected. We have each other’s backs and we’re really getting on. It feels really special to be here and to have met her.”

Amber and Greg head out of the villa and board a catamaran and take to the seas for their final Love Island date.

Greg says “I’m just so happy to be here with you. I feel really fortunate to have come in and met you.”

Amber says “When we first met, I had an instant connection and that is something that I never get. I felt it straight away and I was just hoping you felt the same!”

Greg says “I’ve never had an instant connection with someone. It was so easy with you. I’m just delighted that I got to meet you.”

Amber says “I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here.”

Amber then says “I wouldn’t want to be on this date with anyone else.”

Greg jokes “Look at you getting all soppy!”

Amber says “Doesn’t happen often so take it while you can!”

Will Amber and Greg go from ship mates to soul mates?



CURTIS AND MAURA FACE THE MUSIC ON THEIR FINAL DATE

Maura receives a text, which reads “Maura and Curtis. It’s time to get ready to leave the villa for your final date! #facethemusic #forbiddenfruit”

So excited by the news, Curtis jumps in the pool to celebrate. Maura and Curtis then get ready for their date and head out of the villa.

Reflecting in the Beach Hut on her last date with Curtis, Maura says “I’m really excited. The last one went really well, so I’m sure this one will be even better!”

Curtis also speaks in the Beach Hut about his upcoming date with Maura. He says “I’m just so excited. Maura makes me smile. She makes me happy and she makes me laugh. I could just look at her all day because she is absolutely beautiful.”

Curtis and Maura arrive at the romantic setting for their final date. As the pair take a seat, Curtis asks “Do you think your parents will like me?”

Maura replies “Yes! Mammy would absolutely love you. I would be nervous to meet your parents.”

Curtis says “My parents will love you.”

Maura says “I know I don’t tell you a lot of the time that I like you, but I really do. You’re funny and I love your smile. When you smile, I smile.”

Curtis says “I’m a very lucky man.”

Curtis and Maura then share one final dance to the sound of romantic harp music. Will their relationship continue to hit the high notes?

INDIA AND OVIE TURN UP THE HEAT ON THEIR FINAL DATE

That evening, Ovie receives a text which reads “India and Ovie. It’s time to get fired up on your final date. #hotunderthecollar #lit”

Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of his date with India, Ovie says “I’m excited about going on this date with India. I’ve been waiting a while for this. It has come at the ideal time.”

Similarly, India speaks in the Beach Hut. She says “I’m so excited! It’s the first time I’ve left the villa since I arrived. #hotundercollar? It’s pretty hot outside and he’s hot, so I don’t know how much hotter it’s going to get!”

The pair follow a candlelit path and take a seat for their final date on the Island.

Ovie says “I would say this is a hell of a start to something.”

India says “I’m so glad you’ve been in the villa the whole time. It’s been an amazing experience but it wouldn’t have been half as good if you hadn’t of been there.”

India adds “I came in to meet someone but I didn’t expect to meet someone and get on with them and like them as much as I like you.”

Ovie appears shy after India’s admission, he says “You know I don’t know how to take compliments!”

Ovie then says “At one point, it looked like I wasn’t going to be in a romantic couple at all. I felt like I just had the role of the guardian angel over Amber. When I walked into that date, you stood out to me so clear. It really changed the whole experience for me. It’s brightened up my days.”

India says “Do you know what my favourite thing about you is? You’re always checking that I’m ok and you’ll just give me a little wink or a nod.”

Will India and Ovie’s relationship continue to sizzle?

Brought to you by the The Otto Clinic