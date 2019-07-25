Gardai appeal for whereabouts of missing Limerick woman

GARDAI at Pearse Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Limerick woman.

Shauna O'Donnell, 20, has been missing from the Thomandgate area of Limerick since Saturday July 13, 2019.

She is described as being approximately 5'4 inches in height of a slim build, with black hair and blue eyes.

It's believed she was last seen in the Pearse Street area of Dublin on Saturday July 13, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.