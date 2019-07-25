More than 250 Limerick city Hap tenancies

MORE than 250 new housing assistance payment (Hap) tenancies have been set up in the first half of 2019, new figures show.

Data released to members of the metropolitan district reveal that some 257 of these types of rents have gone forward between January and June.

Hap is a scheme which sees the local authority subsidise rent for those on lower incomes or claiming benefits.

The information was released by housing boss Rob Lowth on foot of a question from metropolitan district leader Cllr James Collins at the monthly meeting.

He was seeking a detailed listing of all Hap payments made from council to renters since its introduction in early 2017.

He wanted a breakdown in each of the three metropolitan districts, and the number of properties covered by this.

In response, Mr Lowth said further information would take a longer period of time to prepare.

“Housing Support Services does not have this level of financial data available locally. This is due to payments being processed by the Hap Shared Service Centre.

“They have agreed to support our request, but have indicated it will take a number of weeks to prepare the data prepared,” he said.

Cllr Collins accused government of “encouraging more landlords”, leading to higher rents.

The recent introduction of the Rent Pressure Zone, which means rates for tenants cannot go up by more than 4% annually is “like governing after the horse has bolted and you’re trying to close the stable door.”