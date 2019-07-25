Limerick local authority gets second highest energy efficiency upgrade grants in country

HOMES across Limerick are to become toastier yet greener this winter following an injection of Government funding totalling over €2m.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy has this Thursday announced the allocation of over €25m in funding for the upgrading of the energy efficiency of local authority homes in Ireland this year.

Limerick City and County Council have received one of the highest amounts of funding in the country, with €2,691,068 being allocated - more than that allocated to Cork and Galway.

Minister Murphy said: “I’m delighted to be able to continue the programme of energy retrofitting of social homes. Today’s announcement is particularly timely, given the recent announcement by the government of our plan to tackle climate disruption.

“A principal objective of our social housing retrofitting programme is to contribute to Ireland’s commitments in relation to carbon emissions reductions and energy reduction targets,” Minister Murphy said, “the energy retrofitting of buildings in the private and public sector holds the greatest potential for energy savings.

“This funding will see improvements in the thermal efficiency of homes through improved attic and wall insulation, along with the addition of heating upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels, resulting in improved comfort levels all around.

“As a result of this €25m investment for energy retrofitting works to social houses, a further tranche of local authority tenants will experience warmer homes and reduced fuel bills this winter,” he added.

More than 68,000 homes across Ireland have been retrofitted under the programme through a total exchequer spend of over €128m.

The programme provides funding of up to €22,800 per property for fabric upgrade works to dwellings with solid/hollow block wall construction and includes the provision of heating upgrades such as heat pumps and solar panels.

Meanwhile, Cork City and county have been allocated €2,290,432, with Galway receiving €657,911.

Ireland’s capital came out on top, with Dublin City Council receiving €7,930,830, with a further one million euro allocated to South Dublin.

As well as improving the energy efficiency of Ireland’s social housing stock, the programme also brings about reductions in people’s heating bills and helps tackle fuel poverty.

As part of the EU Operational Programme 2014-2020, the programme attracts co-funding under the European Regional Development Fund.