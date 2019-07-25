Feile ‘19 organisers say gigs at Semple will be ‘special’

ORGANISERS of the annual Tipp Classical event have announced that the major festival will now be named as Feile 19.

Featuring an extensive line-up of established chart-topping musicians at the Big Gig at Semple Stadium, Feile 19 will take place in Thurles between September 20 and September 22.

Festival curator Tom Dunne has said that this year’s event will be “special”.

“Last year’s Féile was the gig of the year for me and all the bands involved. So, to see this line up with the original Féile name back is very exciting! Féile to everyone means Thurles, Semple Stadium, the early 90’s, mad crowds, great fun and a truly wonderful generation of great Irish bands. This year’s line-up is better still. You will laugh. You will cry. It is time once again to…get the gang back together! This will be special.”

Feile 19 will also celebrate the annual Culture Night, and will offer a gourmet food curated by celebrity chef Kevin Thornton, and a host of beverage options.

They will also be offering a wide selection of glamping options, including Hearthworks, Yippee Tents, and Pitched Perfect. And if glamping isn’t your thing, you can bring your own campervan on site.