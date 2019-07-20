Another national award for convenience store in Limerick village

STAFF at Broderick’s Spar in Croom are celebrating this week after landing a major award.

The local shop, headed by Padraig Broderick, has just won the 2019 Retail Team Of The Year at the Grocery Management Awards.

Speaking at the awards ceremony and the accepting the award on behalf of his team, owner Mr Broderick said: “This is an amazing award and it’s a great tribute to the team in Croom, so well deserved for such an unique team.

“They have all worked so hard over some really tough years and helped me to come out the other end.”

He said the redevelopment of the store will be taking place in the coming months.

Mr Broderick says it will have a “real focus on fresh food”.

“Onwards and upwards,” he declared.

The Grocery Management Awards, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, is the only management awards scheme devoted exclusively to recognising the best managers in all sectors of the Irish grocery retail sector.

A number of other Limerick businesses secured nominations: Noone’s Centra in Annacotty, Casey’s at Londis in the Dock Road as well as personnel at SuperValu branches in Castletroy and Kilmallock.

It’s the second major award Broderick’s Spar in Croom has won in recent months: earlier this year, the firm scooped a National Q Mark award.