Limerick’s littlest garda gets his brand new uniform

LIMERICK’S littlest garda, two-year-old Noah Quish, was the centre of attention as he received his garda uniform.

Noah received the uniform ahead of his graduation in October, after he was named a garda recruit in May.

Noah, who was born with a hole in his heart and has since been diagnosed with severe scoliosis, captured the hearts of Limerick when he was pictured in garda uniform at the Little Heart Warriors Day Out in May.

Superintendent Derek Smart, of Henry Street Garda Station also invited Noah and his family to Henry Street for a visit, where they rolled out the red carpet.

Noah got to pet Caesar, one of the canines in the Garda Dog Unit, and got to sit up on a motorbike thanks to the Traffic Corps.

Noah’s mother, Una Quish, was over the moon with how the gardai have treated her son.

“They have just been fantastic, I really can’t thank them enough. They have really been great,” said Una.

To go with his uniform, Una also got Noah a police bike, fully equipped with sirens and lights.

“I got it for him to go with his new outfit. He loves it, we will never get him off of it,” said Una.

Una has now set up a fundraiser to help with the costs of Noah’s medical care.

“I decided to set up a donation page for Noah as people said they wanted to help out and asked if we had a page setup to donate. The money will be used to help Noah’s recovery and to travel to his numerous appointments. Noah has long term medical conditions which require long term care,” said Una.

Last month, Una received the devastating news that Noah will likely pass away prematurely.

“We don’t really know the specifics, but we do know that he will pass prematurely. Because he has so much going on, that his life will be shortened. It was a bit of a shock, we got the news in letter. I guess we always knew but I was just in denial,” said Una.

So far, Noah’s fundraiser has raised over €600. Una took the time to thank those who have already helped.

“We are very grateful. Any support will be welcome and it will all be going towards little Noah. Right now, we just need to think of his future,” Una said.

Those who want to donate can do so via Facebook or GoFundMe.