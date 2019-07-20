Family fun for free in county Limerick tourism hum this weekend

Summer has arrived and Ballyhoura has plenty on offer to keep the kids busy at it’s Family Adventure day at Glenosheen Woods on this Sunday July 21.

Promising an action packed day for all the family, the Family Adventure day will give kids and parents a taste of what’s on offer in Ballyhoura Country.

Nestled in the foothills surrounding Ardpatrick, Glenosheen Woods is a hub of activity for adventure sports and adventuring types.

The event will highlight the amenities and outdoor recreation that the Ballyhoura region has to offer giving you a taste for more.

Discover fun new activities and explore the forest with a wide range of activities on offer. There will be orienteering and mountain biking for a range of different ages.

Pick your team and try out exciting games like Hoverball, Archery, Kickdart, Giant Jenga and more.

Local vendors will be on site for the day supplying food and drink to participants to keep the energy levels up for the Family Adventure Day on July 21.

The Ballyhoura countryside has so much to offer from family excursions to challenging hiking and biking, this is a perfect opportunity to explore what is on offer at the center of Munster.

Hiking and guided walks will also be available on the day for anyone wanting to get that introduction to the area from local guides.

Attendees will get the chance to try out the new Ballyhoura Trails Guide app, recently launched on July 4.

The app provides a guide to the breadth of national loop walks in Ballyhoura Country.

The app allows Ballyhoura Country visitors to instantly find what is in their vicinity, the range of walks on offer and describe in real time distances between them and the start point of their chosen trail.

There are numerous functions to the app; the user can choose a Ballyhoura Country loop walk to explore based on distance, difficulty or your current location.

The app will also indicate what local attractions are near your location, will help you choose somewhere to eat and offer suggestions for overnight stays.

At the app launch, Mark Britton, CE scheme supervisor, Ballyhoura Heritage and Environment said: “Many people know there are walks in the region but don’t know where they actually start from. The app solves that problem and also provides information on the terrain, distance and points of interest of each trail.

“There are many fantastic amenities to be accessed across the Ballyhoura region from mountain biking trails, to cycle routes, playgrounds and of course walks,” said Mark. And those of us who are technophobes shouldn’t be put off. “It’s as simple as possible to use and we hope it will encourage people to get out into nature,” he said.

The app is available on the playstore for android and IOS.

Ballyhoura Country aims to develop and promote the Ballyhoura region as a leading tourist destination with an aim to mobilise active participation in events in the area and promote the development of outdoor recreation and environmental education in the area.

So why not get out and about this Sunday July 21 to explore, relax, and have fun at the Ballyhoura Family Adventure day.

For tickets and further information go to Eventbrite.ie