Limerick councillors accused of stifling job creation plans

LIMERICK councillors have been accused of “prevaricating” over plans which could bring dozens of new jobs to one of the most disadvantaged areas of the city.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, members were asked to note proposals to dispose of four parcels of land in the Galvone Industrial Estate, just outside Southill.

Three were for small enterprises to move into: the area’s former boxing club is planned to be taken over by Airmount Engineering, while Tait House hope to take over the former Advanced Heating and Plumbing factory, with another green space earmarked for Limerick City Build.

However, councillors were left unhappy at what they thought was a lack of information on these projects. But some spoke up, and urged the plans to go forward.

Speaking of the Airmount Engineering proposal at the boxing club, Jayne Leahy, the head of property services at Limerick Council said: “The development of this part of the estate will enhance the area, and I know the company is hopeful of a lot of employment. Airmount is run by two people from the Southill area. They already employ 20 people and are committed to employing more from the local area.”

She said a rigorous procedure had been gone through with all the companies, with one key measure being how quickly they might be able to develop, to stop them hoarding the land.

Metropolitan chair James Collins said: “Members want more detail on this process. It seems we have weighted each bid on a different number of facets.”

City East Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely added: “There is not enough information. I would like to see more upfront, transparent information.”

However, her party colleague, Mayor Michael Sheahan said: “Jobs are at stake here. This company has a track record and we are prevaricating. If another company comes in, will they want to go through these jigs and reels?”

He was supported by Labour councillor Joe Leddin, who was supportive of Limerick City Build, a company headed by Corbally businessman Ray O’Halloran.

“Limerick City Build is a not for profit company tasked with dealing with some of the most marginalised groups in the city. For years we have been crying to get people in. What are we at this morning?”

He accused Fine Gael – with the exception of Mayor Sheahan - of “stymieing” the process.

“It sends such a bad signal to other companies,” he added.

However, Cllr Kiely said: “The fact of the matter is there is no information around this. I do not think we are kicking the can down the road – I think we are doing our job as local councillors.”

Cllr Leddin pointed out the unemployment rate is 19% on the southside, against just five per cent nationally – and these roles could be vital.

But Cllr Kiely hit back, saying: “I do not need to be told about the deprivation in the area. I live in the area and volunteer in the area and am part of many community groups. The issue is not with the companies – it’s with the lack of information.”

The council executive will provide more information, before a decision is made on the plans at September’s full meeting.