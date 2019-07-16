Burglary suspect in Limerick city wore high-vis jacket

A MAN suspected of breaking into a house on Father Russell Road last week was wearing a high-vis jacket with “Gas Media Reading”, gardai have said.

Garda Eoghan Linnane, of Henry Street, said that when a homeowner found their house burgled after the alarm had been activated between 7.30am and 11.10am on Friday.

Entry and exit was gained through the front window.

He was wearing a high Vis jacket with “Gas Meter Reading” written on the back of it. This break in occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in broad daylight in a busy area of the city and the fact the suspect was wearing a high vis jacket may ring a bell with people

The suspect is described as being between the age of 30 and 40 years old, tight fair hair, heavy in build with sallow skin.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Roxboro Road on 061-214340.