Sheehan signals for Council to help Limerick radio station find new home

LABOUR councillor Conor Sheehan is calling on the local authority to make space available for Limerick City Community Radio (LCCR), which has just weeks before it has to leave its premises in Sexton Street.

Cllr Sheehan, who used to work for the station as a volunteer, has lodged a notice of motion at this month’s metropolitan meeting, which will take place this morning.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader ahead of the meeting, he said: “It’s very important. It’s a community service, entirely run by volunteers, not for profit.

The Corbally man said there is an important social element to the service, as it gets people out of the house and involved in the community.

Five years ago, he presented a political programme on the station, and praised the chairman and manager Richard Smith, who made him feel welcome.

“They are just really really nice people. They were very inclusive – there were volunteers from all sorts of backgrounds,” he added.

At present, he said they are being passed from “pillar to post,” having been located in Tait House and Mulgrave Street prior to this move.