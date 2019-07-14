Funding drive to help Limerick’s littlest garda

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to raise money for the care of Limerick’s littlest garda, Noah Quish, writes Ryan O’Rourke.

Noah, who was born with a hole in his heart and has since been diagnosed with severe scoliosis, captured the hearts of Limerick when he was pictured in garda uniform at the Little Heart Warriors Day Out in May.

Superintendent Derek Smart, of Henry Street Garda Station also invited Noah and his family to Henry Street for a visit, where they rolled out the red carpet.

Noah was even given a ride along in a patrol car.

Now Noah’s mother, Una Quish, is setting up a fundraiser to help with the costs of Noah’s medical care.

“I decided to set up a donation page for Noah as people said they wanted to help out and asked if we had a page setup to donate. The money will be used to help Noah’s recovery and to travel to his numerous appointments. Noah has long term medical conditions which require long term care,” said Una.

“This year is very busy for us with hospital trips. Noah needs surgery and casting put on soon. He has also been assessed for a special buggy to suit his needs. We need to make changes to suit Noah’s needs and help him with his recovery. We can only prepare for what the future will hold so any donation will go towards what Noah needs and medical expenses,” she added.

Last month, Una received the devastating news that Noah will likely pass away prematurely.

“We don’t really know the specifics, but we do know that he will pass prematurely. Because he has so much going on, that his life will be shortened. It was a bit of a shock, we got the news in letter. I guess we always knew but I was just in denial,” said Una.

So far, Noah’s fundraiser has raised over €600. Una took the time to thank those who have already helped.

“We are very grateful. Any support will be welcome and it will all be going towards little Noah. Right now, we just need to think of his future,” Una said.

Those who want to donate can do so via Facebook or GoFundMe.