New summer camp for kids in Limerick district

A NEW Youth Arts Summer camp takes place in Southill this August focusing on drama, dance/movement and architecture

This exciting new initiative which takes place from August 19 to 23, and is aimed at eight to 12 year-olds, is being delivered by The Gaff in association with Southill Hub and Tait House Community Enterprise.

Participants will learn a wide range of new skills, working with three experienced facilitators each with a recognised track record in their discipline.

Manuel Hartlep is part of The Gaff team and helped develop the Youth Arts Summer Camp, and said: “The Gaff is committed to being both a community resource and a facilitator for connecting arts, community groups and the wider public. We are delighted to be partnering with both Southill Hub and Tait House as we introduce our very first Youth Arts Summer Camp.”

The dance and movement element of the camp will involve a series of sessions which will investigate new ways of promoting mental and physical wellbeing by incorporating movement into everyday life.

Led by the internationally respected dance artist Tobi Omoteso, these fun, engaging and energetic classes will focus on styles such as street dance, hip-hop and contemporary dance.

Fun-filled architecture workshops will be led by Manuela Hartlep, a German architect who has been based in Ireland for over a decade.

These workshops will encourage spatial awareness, architectural thinking, creativity and group work to achieve a collective outcome.

The drama aspect of the camp, which will run over two days at Tait House Community Enterprise in Southill, will focus on introspective workshops and on movement, mindfulness and playback theatre.

The Youth Arts Camp drama module will be delivered by Aisling Ryan, who has a strong track record working on both youth and community theatre projects.

The first three days of the camp will be held at the Southill Hub with the final two-day sessions and the final showcase held at Tait House Community Enterprise, with each day running from 10.30 am – 2.30pm.

The cost per participant is €15. Bookings are now being taken and places can be secured on 061-415340.