Limerick to be represented at World Transplant Games

TWO LIMERICK athletes are members of the largest-ever Irish Transplant Team travelling to the World Transplant Games next month.

Emma O’Sullivan and Trevor Lynch will join 37 other team members in the 2019 games in Newcastle Gateshead, UK, and will be among 2000 participants from over 60 countries worldwide.

Emma has had two kidney transplants, receiving her most recent in 2001, and resides in Glin, Co Limerick with her husband John and her son Ewan.

Emma will be competing in the 40-49 years category in the following events: 5k mini-marathon, track and field 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, ten pin bowling singles and doubles.

The athlete, who previously represented Team Ireland in World and European Games from 2004 until 2007, and then competed again in 2010 in Dublin, said: “I am looking forward to getting away and meeting new friends. The team is like a second family.’

“I would just like to thank my donor family, if it was not for their generosity I would not be here today.”

Meanwhile, this year’s games are a first for Trevor Lynch, who received a bone marrow transplant in 2014 and in 2016.

Originally from Cappamore, Co Limerick, Trevor now resides in the UK with his wife Sue and children Aishling and Kieran.

Trevor will be competing in this year’s World Transplant Games in the 50-59 years category in the following events: 5k mini-marathon, track and field 1500 and 800m and 4x400 relay.

The athlete he has previously competed for Ireland in the British Transplant Games in 2018, winning Silver in the 5k and Bronze in the track and field 1600m.

“I am really excited about being part of Transplant Team Ireland at the World Transplant Games. I have family members coming from all over to support me and I hope it will be a wonderful and celebratory occasion,” said Trevor.