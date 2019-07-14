Where there’s a Will there’s a way: New chainsaw sculpture in County Limerick

CHAINSAW sculptor Will Fogarty is at one with nature in his latest work of art.

He has created a wildlife themed totem pole for Kilfinane Tidy Towns. It features an owl, fox, rabbit, badger and a squirrel that Will carved into a piece of Douglas fir. A raven rules the roost at the top.

The attention to detail is superb. Will even used a blowtorch to create the fox’s black nose. The animals are so lifelike that chances are somebody strolling out of Healy’s pub one night after a few pints will get a fright!

Kilfinane Tidy Towns had planted trees on the Main Street but a number died and two were vandalised.

“They took out the trees so they had some holes in the ground and they wanted to fill them. I did a musical themed totem for them last year with a violin, accordion, bodhran, tin whistle and piano keyboard,” said Will, of Fear na Coillte Chainsaw Sculptures.

That hit all the right notes in the locality and hasn’t been touched by vandals. So they asked him to do an animal one which was finished at the end of June.

It features wildlife than can all be found in the local area.

“My philosophy is trying to make this one better than the last one. It took me five days. I started it on a Monday and finished it on the Friday. If I was doing it a few years ago I would be a few weeks but you get more confident with what you are doing and your ability to pull the job off,” said the Hospital man.

The plan is for a third one with a sports theme next year. It means a lot to Will that the first and now second wood carvings in Kilfinane hasn’t been touched, apart from admirers.

“I thought the bow of the violin or the tin whistle would be broken but they haven’t been touched.

“That means a lot to me because it means people are invested in it and like it obviously.

“It is very cost effective. It is not going to last forever but they should still be there in 20 years time,” said Will.

Ger Carey, secretary of Kilfinane Tidy Towns, said they are delighted they commissioned Will to create the sculptures.

“We were trying to come up with ideas on what we could put in the holes rather than just flowers again,” said Ger.

“Somebody had seen Will’s work so we approached him with our ideas.

“We did the music theme first because of the Fleadh Cheoil and the wildlife theme this year. We are definitely going to try and put in a third and fourth one,” said Ger.

The two wood sculptures have improved the vista of the Main Street and the Tidy Towns judges have agreed.

“They were very impressed and said it fitted in with the streetscape. We’re delighted with them,” said Ger.