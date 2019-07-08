Planning a wedding abroad? Look no further...

If you are considering a wedding abroad, look no further than the fabulous, Irish-owned, Sunset Beach Club Hotel on the Costa del Sol.

Available for weddings all year round, this 4* resort hotel boasts a fabulous location on the seafront, just 20 minutes from Málaga airport.

Their great value Wedding Packages start from just 6,400€ for 40 guests, including every little detail, from the ceremony itself (church wedding or seafront blessing), personal wedding planner, bridal makeup, wedding flowers, Spanish wedding cake, photography, welcome reception, banquet with free-flowing wine, DJ and everything in between!

Many extras are also included as standard, such as complementary pre-wedding stay and taster meal, free use of Wedding Day Preparation room, room upgrade for the newlyweds on the wedding night, and a few additional surprises to make sure your Wedding Day is extra special.

A wedding abroad often extends to a holiday amongst family and friends, and Sunset Beach Club’s apartment-style accommodation, fun-packed entertainment programme and outstanding facilities, are guaranteed to ensure that your guests are well looked after. One bedroom apartments are ideal for families of up to four persons, or for a little more luxury, check out their open-plan Deluxe Junior Suites. You can find a full description and photos of all room types on the hotel’s website.

Sunset Beach Club’s wedding team will assist the bride & groom every step of the way, and regularly organize trips to Ireland to have one-on-one appointments with future couples. These trips provide a unique opportunity for them to ask any questions they may have about getting married in Spain, and to find out more details about all the options on offer at Sunset Beach Club.

The hotel’s dedicated wedding coordinator, Claire Mitchell, and Wedding Planner, Kate Lines, will be in Limerick on Wednesday, July 17, so if you would like to meet them to find out more, please make an appointment using the online form at www.sunsetbeachclub.com or contact Claire directly at weddings@sunsetbeachclub.com