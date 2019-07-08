Cousins' touching tributes to slain Limerick boxer at funeral

THE cousin of slain boxer Kevin Sheehy has admitted that he wishes he was taken as well on the night of his murder “so I wouldn’t have to go through life without you”, writes Nick Rabbitts.

A letter from Thomas Lysaght, who was with Kevin on the night he was tragically killed in the hit-and-run which has shocked the city, was relayed to the devastated congregation at the Holy Family Church in Southill at his funeral.

“If it wasn’t for you, I would be nothing now. You always taught me to stay positive. Always told me I would be something. When I felt down, you lifted me up. I know I now have to take care of Emma and your baby girl, and I always will,” stated the letter, which was delivered by Ross Rainsford, a close friend of Kevin’s.

There was an ocean of tears as it became clear how popular and loved the 20-year-old soon-to-be-father was.

It was standing room only in the southside church, as the city paid its last respects to the Carew Park man, who was primed to become an international boxing star.

“I could be here for a year listing all the people who loved Kevin as that’s how special he is, and this is evident with how distraught Limerick is as a community with the loss of our champ,” said his aunt Aine O’Shaughnessy, who bravely stepped up first to pay tribute to the young man. “Kevin was so excited he was going to become a father and they would have their own little princess. He would have been the best father ever.”

Tribute after tribute was read out to the young champion who was taken in the prime of his life.

Kevin’s other cousin, Thomas Sheehy – who was unable to attend the funeral – said in a letter: “You were always there for me when I needed you. You were the most loving kindest cousin I had. You were my youngest cousin, but I always looked up to you, and the person you became. My heart is broken.”

But the most poignant words came from the mother of his soon-to-be baby girl Emma, with her mother Trisha Colbert struggling to hold back tears as she read the letter from her daughter.

“The thought of going through life without you is unbearable, and I don’t know how I am going to do it. We had so much planned for our baby girl, and I know how excited you were to become a Daddy. The love I have for you is unbreakable and you will always be my whole world,” the letter said.

Many of the congregation were wearing the blue tops of Kevin’s beloved St Francis Boxing Club, with their recognisable flag draping over his coffin, where a picture of the young star in the ring was placed on top. They provided a guard of honour as the heavyweight boxer was taken to his final resting place at Mount St Oliver cemetery.

The Mass was led by Fr Tom Carroll, who was a Parish Priest in Southill for almost 10 years, while music came from a band including Ciara Meade, a close friend and neighbour of Kevin’s devastated mother Tracey.

A floral tribute read ‘Our Champion’, while another tribute affectionately described Kevin as a “shaper”.

Boxer Michael Carruth was present, as was the former president of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association Pat Ryan and its chief executive Fergal Carruth.

During the Mass, a number of gifts symbolising a life tragically cut short were placed on the altar.

They included his boxing pads to show his speed in the ring, his favourite chocolate bar, a cap for those “rare occasions he had a bad hair day” and naturally enough, a comb and gel.

The last medal he won in Hull, England, a heavyweight boxing title was also brought up, as was a framed list of his achievements and a banner which accompanied him to every bout, declaring him to be “number one”.

Kevin’s sister-in-law Robyn brought a picture of his girlfriend Emma, while his three cousins Thomas Lysaght, Jamie and Dylan proudly carried a large poster bearing the “beautiful, kind hearted strong brother” with the slogan 'Keep swinging Kev’.

His aunt Aine concluded: “I know Kevin, you had your dream of becoming an Olympic champion taken away from you. But in everyone’s eyes you will always be our Olympian.”