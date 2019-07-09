Limerick GAA stars raise Active School flag

DOON Convent National School hoisted their Active School flag with the help of three very active past pupils.

Limerick senior and minor hurlers, Pat Ryan “Simon” and Adam English kindly took time out of their preparations for the Munster finals to attend, much to the joy of pupils. Limerick ladies footballer Amy Ryan “Simon” also proved a big hit with the children. The trio were very generous with their time, posed for countless photos and gave quiet words of advice.

Basking in glorious summer sun, Derek Walsh, principal, said receiving an Active Flag is not an easy achievement.

“When you attain such an accolade it encompasses a whole school approach. The pupils have to buy into the system of engaging in activity in a way that will change their lives. The teachers have to teach this and the parents have to support it. Echoing the Limerick hurling team’s success it means teamwork. Doon Convent NS has this and we are very proud,” said Mr Walsh.

He said the Active Schools co-ordinator, Aoife Twohill was excellent in motivating the staff, pupils and, indeed, the community.

“An Active School flag committee had to be established and this saw the daily routine of exercise being varied and maintained. School yard games made up a large element of the big change to school life and this had to be emulated in the children’s home life also.

“When children see how activity changes their lives, when they see three local GAA stars that went to the school now represent their county they feel the pride and joy that accompanies being able to be active. Doon Convent NS has seven Green Flags representing 14 years of work co-ordinated by Ms Ryan to ensure the clean running of the school.

“The staff works very hard to set examples for children to live good lives that will instil confidence and encourage them to enjoy life to the full. It’s a team effort, one that needs pupils, staff, parents and indeed the community,” said Mr Walsh.

That was evident to see in Doon Convent NS.