Where does Limerick rank for luck in the lottery?

THE National Lottery has revealed Ireland’s luckiest EuroMillion counties in new research that analysed the number of top prize winners since the game was launched in 2004.

Co. Limerick came in third place with one EuroMillions top prize winner in every 5,732 people.

This is made up of 34 winners sharing over €134.5 million.

Limerick’s performance is buoyed by Dolores McNamara’s massive €115 million EuroMillions jackpot win in 2005.

The findings come as one lucky EuroMillions player in Ireland was guaranteed to win €1 million with last Friday’s (July 5) EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

Ireland’s smallest county, Co Louth, has topped the table with the most EuroMillions winners per head of population. Twenty-five people in the ‘Wee County’ have won almost €6,982,324 playing EuroMillions in the past 15 years, which means one in just over 5,000 people in Louth has won a top prize playing EuroMillions.

Coming a close second place is Co Mayo, which has clocked up 23 EuroMillions top prize winners who have shared over €51 million in prizes. That translates into a top prize winner for every 5,700 people in Mayo.

Speaking on these figures, a National Lottery spokesperson said, “One of the questions we frequently get asked here at the National Lottery, is which county is the luckiest place to buy a EuroMillions ticket. This is what we sought to find with these statistics. Using data from the 2016 Census combined with our own winner’s information we were able to crunch the numbers to confirm that Co. Louth is the luckiest Euro-Millions County in Ireland.”

