‘A totally unnecessary loss of life’: Limerick Minister speaks on Kevin Sheehy murder

MINISTER of State Patrick O’Donovan has “condemned wholeheartedly” the brutal murder of Kevin Sheehy this week – and urged people with information to approach the gardai.

There has been shock and sadness across the city this week following the slaying of the 20-year-old, of John Carew Park, who was primed to become one of Ireland’s top boxers.

“I would really urge people who have any information in relation to his untimely death to bring it to the attention of the gardai,” Mr O’Donovan, who is Limerick’s highest ranking politician said.

“On behalf of the government, I want to express my sympathies. This was an horrific act to have been brought about. A totally unnecessary loss of life. Untold grief on his family and the wider community. He was someone who had a fantastic future in the area of sport, and was undoubtedly going to bring great success not only to himself personally and his family, but to the city and county of Limerick,” he added.

He added: “Our collective sympathies are with his family at the moment.”

Kevin’s funeral will take place in Holy Family Church at Southill at 11am, and will be buried afterwards in Mount St Oliver cemetery.

Fellow clubmates at St Francis boxing club will form a guard of honour for the boxing star, from the church to the cemetery.

Kevin, 20, of John Carew Park, was murdered in the early hours of Monday morning when he was struck by an SUV on Hyde Road.

A man has been charged in connection with his murder at Limerick District Court.

Logan Jackson, 29, of Longford Road, Coventry in the English midlands was remanded in custody by Judge Marian O’Leary until the next hearing on Tuesday next.