Man charged over murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

A MAN who was being questioned by gardai investigating the murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy has been charged in connection with his killing.

The 29-year-old was one of two males who were arrested in the Midlands on Monday evening and later brought to Limerick where they were questioned at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations.

In a statement this Tuesday evening, the Garda Press Office confirmed the man, who was detained at Roxboro Road garda station, has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Wednesday morning.

The second male - aged 18 - has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kevin Sheehy, 20, who was a talented young boxer, died after he was struck by a English-registered Mitsubishi SUV at Hyde Road, Ballinacurra Weston at around 4.40am on Monday.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a residential area on the northside of the city - near LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Mr Sheehy's body at University Hospital Limerick this Monday but investigating gardai have not released the results for operational reasons.

At a media briefing on Monday, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche confirmed that house to house enquiries are being conducted and that CCTV has been obtained as part of the murder investigation.

Numerous tributes have been paid to champion boxer Kevin Sheehy since his death and hundreds of people gathered near his home at John Carew Park this Monday evening to leave off blue balloons in his memory.