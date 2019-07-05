SPONSORED: Eight new routes out of Cork Airport for summer 2019

Eight new routes have taken off this summer from Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual Airport. There are over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport, along with daily long-haul connectivity through major European hub airports.

New routes include Aer Lingus’ summer services to Dubrovnik and Nice. This is also the first summer season for the airline’s Cork to Lisbon route. Ryanair has five new routes this summer — Naples, Poznań, Budapest, Malta and Luton Airport.

Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said: “The new routes are among the top requested destinations from our passengers. Their addition to the 2019 schedule gives Limerick holidaymakers even greater destination choice this summer.”

For holidays in France, Cork Airport connects to Bordeaux and Carcassonne (Ryanair), Paris (Aer Lingus and Air France), and Rennes (Aer Lingus). For lovers of Italy, Milan-Bergamo can be reached by Ryanair and Verona by Volotea.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair serve Faro, Portugal; while holidaymakers can travel to Spain with Aer Lingus and Ryanair serving Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma De Mallorca. Iberia Express flies to Madrid and Ryanair to the Canary Islands — Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife — while Aer Lingus also serves Lanzarote. There are flights to Zurich, Switzerland with SWISS.

Over 2.6 million people will travel through Cork Airport this year, an 8% increase. The Airport recently won the 2019 ACI EUROPE award for Best Airport serving under five million for its support to passengers with disabilities and its network development. This was the Airport’s second win at the ACI Awards, having also won in 2017.

For Cork Airport’s 2019 Summer Schedule, visit corkairport.com.