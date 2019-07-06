Limerick TD raises disabled drivers' concerns in the Dail

DEPUTY Niall Collins has criticised the Government for failing to bring forward amendments to legislation to make the tax relief for drivers and passengers with disabilities more accessible.

He raised the issue in the Dáil this week following correspondence from the Office of the Ombudsman, which raised concerns about the current scheme.

“I have had a number of people contact my office, angry and frustrated that despite their severe disabilities they have failed to secure the primary medical certificate needed to be approved for the tax relief for drivers and passengers with disabilities. This scheme provides a number of tax reliefs to help buy specially constructed or adapted vehicles,” said Deputy Collins.

“In his reply to me, the Ombudsman Peter Tyndall describes the current system as ‘overly rigid and inflexible’ and goes on to say that it ‘may well be causing inequity’,” added the Fianna Fail deputy.

Mr Collins said this is a serious issue for people with disabilities.