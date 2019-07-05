Ireland’s second longest surviving kidney transplant patient celebrates birthday in Limerick

THE ONLY type of card a Castleconnell lady wanted at an anniversary party was organ donation cards.

Noreen Fitzgerald celebrated 40 years since she received a kidney transplant with family and friends in Bradshaw’s bar on Saturday. Her proud daughter, Margaret, said her mum is Ireland’s second longest surviving kidney transplant patient.

Now aged 69, Noreen was 25 when she was informed that both her kidneys had failed. She had to go on dialysis as well as being the young mother of three children aged from four to six - Margaret, Majella and Peter.

Amazingly, Noreen’s eldest daughter, Margaret, was trained at just six years of age to put her mother on dialysis. This continued for three years until a kidney match became available in 1979.

“It was a huge success and Noreen has been in good health since then with her kidneys. This also came with a sad story as a young 19-year-old man lost his life which was a terrible loss for his family. But because of this man being an organ donor, Noreen could live a healthy life since 1979,” said Margaret. She and husband David are members of a bike club called Buachaill Dana.

“We are aware of the seriousness of road accidents and the importance of organ donors. It is also extremely important for all family members to be aware of the fact that their lost loved ones are organ donors. As a family we are extremely grateful that our mother is still with us 40 years on and would like to thank the family of this young man for the chance Noreen received,” said Margaret.

Noreen is a Cork lady but she moved to Limerick, fell in love with Michael and got married in March, 1970. She has lived in St Patrick’s Villas for 48 years.

Of the over 50 family and friends invited there was one very special guest - Tara Madigan. The 12-year-old from Castleconnell underwent a liver transplant in 2012 and like Noreen it has been a success.

“It was great that Tara was there on the night as well as Pat O’Brien from the Limerick branch of the Irish Kidney Association,” said Margaret. She said her mum really enjoyed the party in Bradshaw’s and stressed the importance of carrying an organ donor card.

More photographs from the event can be seen in the Limerick Leader print edition in shops now