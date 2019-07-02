Limerick’s Miss Ireland contestants

TRACEY Lollopy and Sarah Cregan are Limerick’s two representatives in the Miss Universe Ireland 2019 contest.

Tracey is from Shannonvale and is currently studying exercise, health and fitness at University of Limerick.

Sarah, an Ennis native, is an LIT graduate, and is a retail assistant in Limerick.

The pair were confirmed to represent the county at the August event after a nationwide search for the best ambassadors the country has to offer. Both are vying for the title of Miss Universe Ireland 2019, this year’s contestants seeking to succeed the 2018 champion, Grainne Gallanagh.

The final takes place on August 1 in the Mansion House, with the Irish winner going on to represent Ireland at the event in South Korea in December.

When asked what she is looking for in a representative, Director of Miss Universe Ireland Brittany Mason replied, “What we want is a leader who will serve as a voice for the nation and the ideals of the modern day Irish woman.

“Not only will she represent our fashion and beauty sponsors but she will be an advocate for our charitable partners. She will serve as a goodwill ambassador for Ireland celebrating our culture on a global level and empowering women in leadership to become more socially active in communities.’