Limerick Council to build new bridge to replace existing crossing

THE LOCAL authority is set to build a bridge to get over one of its problems in the city — another bridge just 140 metres up the road from it.

Of a massive €26.2m for Limerick road projects, €100,000 has been set aside for a new bridge just east of the current one-way bridge at Park Road, between Corbally and Dublin Road outside the city centre.

Limerick City and County Council submitted a Part 8 planning application for the construction of a new bridge, east of the current Park Road bridge, locally known as the Humpback Bridge.

According to May 20 planning application, the existing bridge will be retained as a pedestrian and cycling facility, and that existing traffic lights will be removed.

The council said that the current bridge is “at capacity” and that there is a one-way system for vehicles due to its width, and is shared by pedestrians and cyclists.

I'm interested in knowing how @LimerickCouncil define the capacity of the existing bridge. From 5-6pm this evening, it was used by 114 vehicles. That's less than one vehicle every 30 seconds. https://t.co/rCP238SNFu — Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (@bamacgabhann) June 26, 2019

In August 2015, the Park Road bridge was retarmaced or painted to indicate that it was a pedestrian and cycling lane.

“In the interest of safety, a new bridge is proposed to be built upstream which will eliminate the blind turn of 90 degrees at Lower Park, this improving safety for all road users. This will allow the Humpback Bridge to be used exclusively by pedestrians and cyclists,” a spokesperson for the council said.

The proposal will also include the development a new cycle lane along the south canal bank between both bridges.

According to planning files, the works will take between four and five months, and all works are to be carried out during daylight hours.

An assessment report states that the design life of the works is 120 years and “any further alterations to the bridges will be subject to environment assessment”. In the past, Independent councillor Frankie Daly had raised concerns over the safety of the existing bridge.