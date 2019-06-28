Fabulous at 40 - Charleville Show now better than ever

THE time has come when we can celebrate another milestone for Charleville Show as this year we are proud to say we are marking 40 years of success and going from strength to strength each year.

The number of sections in the show is increasing from year to year and the show, running on June 29 and 30, now covers 70 acres with ample off road parking to accommodate all the visitors to the show.

Additional car parking has provided patrons with much more ease of access to and from the show, and this parking is adjacent to the show grounds, and last year we devised a very successful one-way traffic system which worked very well and all our patrons gave positive feedback on the new system that was devised to give our patrons more ease of access coming to the show and going home from the show.

Charleville Show is the largest two-day agricultural show in the country and that is something we are so proud of with numerous interesting events to be seen, varying from judging of cattle, horses, sheep, horticulture, dogs, arts and crafts, cookery and numerous children’s competitions.

Charleville Show was established in 1979 and the cost of running the show that year was €22,000.

Last year the show cost in excess of €250,000 to stage which is an indication of the huge range of activities that go on at the show which makes it so attractive.

It is a real family day out with something to interest every member of the family.

All of this justified Charleville Show being selected as Show of the Year 2013 and Show of the Year 2016.

Entries have been pouring in to the show office for this year’s show which is a great indication of the variety of classes we have to offer and also the very attractive prize money given in all the classes. As a result of this, we are proud to have the leading dairy and beef herds in the country listed among our exhibitors, and also in the horse section we have the top class riders taking part in the show jumping.

The vast outlay of mounting the show, which has proved to be fully justified, would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, many of whom have been with us since the show was founded in 1979.

Without the support of sponsors, especially our major sponsors Kerry Agribusiness, it would not be possible to run our show to such high standards.

In the past decades the sponsors have increased their contributions in response to our requests from time to time.

In addition, many new sponsors have joined the ranks over the years and this year we are glad to report that we have some more new sponsors to add to our list; although we continue to appeal for new sponsors as demands for extra funding grows.

Charleville Show attributes its success to the fact that it is community-based and that all the committee work on a voluntary basis, also all the help we get from young and old the week prior to the show and on the two days of the show.

This year also we are proud to announce that we are launching a book which is celebrating the memories of Charleville Show for the past 39 years and the response and contribution from exhibitors, sponsors, trade stand providers, committee members has been amazing and we will be launching the book a week or two before the show and will be available to purchase for a mere €5 at the show.