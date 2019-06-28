Bargain dress bags Limerick lady top prize at Twilight Racing

A BARGAIN dress bought for less than £50 won top prize at yet another fantastic evening of racing action, style and entertainment at Greenmount Park on Friday, June 21

The night marked the third of four Twilight Racing evenings of the summer.

A large number of ladies were registered on the evening for the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish competition, with Fiona Doyle from Glamour the Agency as judge.

The winner was Mairead Hayes from Ballylanders who was wearing a beautiful black and pink vintage inspired prom-style dress from Collective that Mairead purchased in London for less than £50.

“It cost £48.99 to be exact,” laughs Mairead, “it was a bargain I found in Camden during my holidays in London – I’m very pleased with it.”

Mairead added a white tulle skirt to create the look and to add body to the skirt, and the outfit was teamed with stylish pink and black Katy Perry shoes and pink clutch bag.

”I’ve had the bag a while, but it was my first time wearing the shoes which I picked up in a sale not to long ago.”

Mairead won a €250 gift voucher for the Crescent Shopping Centre and a stunning watch from Neville Jewellers.

Mairead would like to thank all those involved on the “great night”, saying: “I’m really grateful to everyone, I’m delighted - it was a lovely surprise to be chosen.”

The overjoyed winner was in attendance with Sweeney McGann Solictors on the night, and would also like to extend thanks to the group.

On the track, the crowd enjoyed some exciting racing action to include a double for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley, with Morpho Blue winning the Ballyduane Stud Fillies Race.

There was victory for Ha'penny Bridge in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Madien, while John Oxx trained Dromana with Jockey Andy Slattery was the winner of the Grant Thornton Apprentice Handicap.

Tiny Giants entertained the crowd after racing to finish off the third of this summer’s Twilight Race meeting.

Twilight evenings at Limerick Races are extremely popular for sports & social outings, corporate entertaining or groups looking for something a little different.

Tickets start from only €15 per person to include racing & live music and free bus back to Limerick city after racing, with excellent BBQ and restaurant packages are available.

“We can promise an action packed day of craic, live music and entertainment with a few drinks, something to eat and a bet or two. To cap it all, you might win your money back on the whole evening. You never know.”

The next meeting takes place on Saturday July 13 when another stylish winner shall be selected.First race kicks off at 3pm, with ive music after racing with Stagefright. Early bird tickets at €13.50 are now available, see limerickraces.ie for more information.