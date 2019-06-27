Chinese stars tie the knot in luxury Limerick hotel

TWO of China’s best known celebrities are reported to have tied the knot at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this week.

The wedding of Zhang Ruoxuan and Tang Yixen is said to have featured extensively in news coverage across China in recent days and has sparked considerable discussion among fans on various social media sites.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly a decade, reportedly travelled to Ireland late last week ahead of the wedding, which was planned last summer.

They publicly confirmed details of their relationship in August 2017 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

It’s understood the celebrity wedding took place in Adare this Wednesday.

Zhang Ruoyun, 30, is an award-winning actor who made his acting debut in 2004.

He has featured in a several films and televison series in China including a web drama Medical Examiner Dr. Qin. which attracted more than 1.5billion views online.

Singer and actor Tang Yixin, 29, has played the lead role in a number of top-rated Chinese TV drama series.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “It’s wonderful news that Tang Yixin and Zhang Ruoyun have chosen the island of Ireland as their wedding venue and for their pre-wedding photos. This is publicity that money simply could not buy. The couple – and their fans – have been sharing the images on their social platforms, bringing the story to hundreds of millions of people across China.

“Tourism Ireland will take every opportunity to exploit the tourism potential from the extensive publicity in China and to really leverage the fact that this couple has chosen Ireland and Adare Manor. Our promotional activity will include extensive social media activity – sharing images of Adare Manor, some of our other castle and manor house hotels and the island of Ireland, as well as images of the couple enjoying their time here, and joining in the positive online conversations about Ireland.”

Last month, Tourism Ireland announced its intention to double its marketing investment in China, to €1 million, and to also double its marketing team to 12, over the coming months – to grow Chinese visitor numbers to 200,000 by 2025.

Niall Gibbons continued: “Our recent review of emerging tourism markets confirmed China as a market of considerable opportunity for us. China is the largest outbound travel market in the world and one that Tourism Ireland is committed to growing over the coming years. Last year, we welcomed an estimated 100,000 Chinese visitors to the island of Ireland; the introduction of direct flights to Dublin has been a major game-changer and offers a real opportunity for us. Our aim now is to capitalise on the changing travel patterns in China to grow Chinese visitor numbers to 200,000 by 2025 and, in particular, to grow the number of high end individual Chinese travellers to the island of Ireland.”

According to Irish businessman Paddy Cosgrave, who has been in China this week, the couple’s nuptials has been headline news.

“One of the biggest stories in China today is that two of China’s most famous movie stars are getting married in Ireland in Adare Manor. They both have nearly 20 million followers on Weibo which is sort of China’s Twitter,” wrote the CEO of Web Summit on social media.

Details of the wedding ceremony have been kept under wraps and it’s not known how long the couple will remain in Ireland.

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort has been contacted.