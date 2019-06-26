Limerick Council in line to acquire former tourist office

LIMERICK City and County Council look set to acquire the city’s former tourist office from Shannon Commercial Properties.

A spokesperson for the semi-state firm confirmed negotiations for the transfer of the old building to the local authority were at an advanced stage.

It comes with fresh calls being made to clean-up the building, which has been empty for more than six months.

Since Chez Le Fab ceased operating from the glass-dominated building, there has been little activity at the complex in the entrance to the park.

After the Kupala midsummer night festival took place in the park, fresh questions have been raised over the condition of the building, especially as it is in a location where a growing number of people arrive into Limerick by bus.

Paddy Hartnett, who works in the nearby tax office at Sarsfield House, described the building as an “eyesore” and “filthy”.

“It's pretty much the first thing a lot of people see. It needs to be cleaned up. If you get off the bus and look up at it, it looks filthy. I'd say the Perspex hasn't been cleaned since the first day it was up there. That festival took place on Saturday. It was lovely to see it, but then when you walk out, you see nothing but dirt around. First impressions do last,” he warned.

Instead, Mr Hartnett feels the entrance to the park should be “buzzing”.

Green Party councillor Brian Leddin feels Shannon Heritage has a “civic duty” to clean the building.

He said: “It's disappointing it looks like this. People arrive in the heart of the city and are greeted by dereliction on arrival. There is a lot of work to do in Limerick, and it's incumbent on everybody to play their part.”

And fellow northside councillor Olivia O’Sullivan of Fine Gael suggested people might be “embarrassed” by the condition of the complex.

“I think there are many different factors, because if you look at that area, obviously, UL are coming into that site. Nothing has been announced about Arthur's Quay, but I'm interested to see what will happen with Arthur's Quay in light of the developments going around with the Opera site and UL site. I cannot imagine any announcement will be made on the tourist office until we know what's happening with this,” she added.

“Look at Riverfest and the amount of people who would have been around the area this weekend. This is why people are sensitive about it, and perhaps a bit embarrassed by it. It could be so much more.”