Three accused of having ‘burglary kit’ for Limerick break-in

THREE men including a father and son were granted bail after they were charged in connection with a break-in at an accountants firm.

Paddy Brennan, 73, of An Grianan, Westbury; Brendan Wallace, 57, of Fernleigh, Westbury, and Travis Wallace, 25, also of Fernleigh, Westbury, are each accused of burglary at a premises in Dooradoyle in the early hours of June 13.

They are also accused of cutting phone and power cables at the premises and of being in possession of a ‘burglary kit’ on the same date.

It is alleged the burglary kit, which was recovered by gardai, included a con-saw, commercial snips, nail bars, a lump hammer and manhole cover lifter.

At Limerick District Court, Inspector Alan Cullen said there was no objection of bail subject to certain conditions.

The defendants must live at their home addresses, sign on daily at Mayorstone garda station and obey a curfew. They were also ordered to surrender their passports and to supply mobile phone numbers to gardai.