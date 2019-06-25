Emergency services at scene of triple car collision in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a triple car collision in County Limerick this Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred outside Foley’s Bar, outside Rathkeale on the N21 shortly after 4pm.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at 4.26pm and dispatched three units to the scene, from Rathkeale and Newcastle West.

It is not known how many people are involved in the incident and the extent of their injuries, if any.