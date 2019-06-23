Spirits to swell on Atlantic voyage thanks to gift of a barrel of whiskey to Limerick monk

IN THE days of yore sailers drank rum to keep scurvy at bay but in 2019 it is whiskey that will keep spirits high on deck.

John Blake, of Fine Wines Ltd, has entrusted Br Anthony Keane OSB with a cask of whiskey for loading on the AK Ilen prior to its departure for the Northern shores of Greenland.

The Ilen is the last surviving wooden ship to voyage the Shannon. It was brought back to life, largely due to the work of Gary McMahon, who “constantly” worked on the AK Ilen Project at the LEDP workshop in Roxboro over a number of years. The ship returned to Shannon waters last October after 92 years.

Now the vessel is ready to go much further afield. At the end of this month, the AK Ilen will set sail from Limerick city towards West Greenland in the wake of the wild Atlantic Salmon.

When Ilen sails out, for two months, from Limerick Dock next week, those crew left behind will have to do with our other little ship Hildasay. She was built in 1951 at Lerwick, Shetland by James Smith from plans by designer J.Johnston. LOA 24ft she is built Larch on sawn frames. pic.twitter.com/l8hLpfOLMs — Ilen Project (@ilenproject) June 20, 2019

It is a programme inspired by a growing though regretful acceptance that the magnificent migratory Wild Atlantic Salmon of the Shannon River, which for eons were an integral part of the life of Limerick city, are fast disappearing. Appropriately the title of the Ilen Project’s 2019 Community and Schools Educational Programme is Salmon’s Wake.

One of the 30 strong crew is Glenstal Abbey’s Br Anthony. Together with Gary he is a director of the Ilen Company and School. The monk hopes the only thing on the voyage that will go down fast will be the whiskey.

“The beautiful oaken barrel of Jameson is at double jeopardy - from wind and wave and from thirsty overworked crew. Just a little bit there’s no harm in it,” said Br Anthony, whom one might have thought was there to provide some moral compass.

After a hard day of wrestling with icy waters, the monk said it can be good to accept the captain’s strictly rationed measure before a hot cup of tea or meal, in order to achieve re-ignition of the metabolism

“If the cargo is not diminished by earthly crew, then there is still the share due to the accompanying hosts, the angels share, which some explain by evaporation.

“Besides, the further we safely bring our cargo, the more precious it becomes on account of the maturation effect of its being rocked in its cradle by the waves of the sea. And we do hope to bring plenty of the golden elixir of life from the warm South to the frozen people of the North,” continued Br Anthony.

The AK Ilen carries Limerick’s flag over the seas and at the same time it restores the immense maritime territory and treasure which is her inheritance. Br Keane said they will head for the fogs and maelstroms of the North West Atlantic, bringing gifts and messages of goodwill to fishing colleagues of western Greenland.

“Among the gifts will be a classic Limerick city angling cot, built specially for the occasion and lashed to the deck of the Ilen for the outward voyage.”

Despite having God on his side he admits to being apprehensive.

“The voyage will be challenging, but we have faith in the good work of riggers, shipwrights and crew. More particularly we have faith in Our Lord, who will bring us harmoniously through to our destination wherever that may be.

“Much planning has gone into this voyage over the last twenty years, and, with more intensity of effort, during this last year. The Salmon’s Wake mainsail device has been painted in St Mary’s Cathedral and looks very well.”

As well as meeting fishermen, they have also lined up two schools that they will visit.

“We come on this voyage, called the Salmon’s Wake to salute the departing salmon, commend them to the care of our Greenland colleagues, and maybe, to pray for their return. We may also have occasion, on our way there, to melt the heart of savage Scots entangled in our long lines off Rockall,” concluded Br Anthony with a wry smile.

For more on the Salmon’s Wake - Ilen Project’s 2019 Community and Schools Educational Programme – please log on to http://www.ilen.ie