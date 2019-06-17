Up to 40 caravans park up in Limerick town for a 'gypsy-led evangelical event'

BETWEEN 30 and 40 caravans have parked up in Rathkeale, as part of a ‘gypsy led evangelical movement’ which is travelling across the country.

The site is believed to be located in a field close to the Five Cross Roads.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council confirmed that an inspection of the site had taken place.

“Following reports, Limerick City and County Council carried out a site inspection this morning (Monday).

“There are approximately 30-40 caravans located in the field and are a gypsy led evangelical movement who are travelling across Ireland.

“They state that they have rented the field from the landowner. Portable toilets have been installed and a skip is being brought in for refuse.

“The general appearance of the field is that it is tidy and well maintained and the group assured the inspector that they will leave on Friday 21 June.

“In the meantime, Limerick City and County Council has initiated Enforcement proceedings on the landowner as per the legislation.”