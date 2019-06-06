Gardai investigating road traffic collision in Limerick city business park
GARDAI are investigating a road traffic collision in Limerick city this Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the Business Park on the Ballysimon Road, but is believed to be not serious.
There were signficant traffic delays along the route, but road has since reopened, AA Roadwatch has stated.
“Outbound traffic has backed up onto Childers Rd coming from Groody Hill,” AA Roadwatch added.
#LIMERICK Collision off Ballysimon Rd now cleared: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 6, 2019