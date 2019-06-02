Vietnamese woman to be charged in connection with cannabis grow house in Clare

A VIETNAMESE woman in her early 20s is to be charged in connection with discovery of a large cannabis grow house in County Clare this week.

The woman was arrested at the scene of the grow house in Tinarana, Killaloe, on Friday afternoon following an intelligence operation led by Clare gardai.

During the search operation, gardai discovered a large grow house, containing around 500 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €900,000, pending analysis.

“The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes Gardaí, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

“A significant grow house has been discovered with the evidence of the production of Cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants),” gardai stated on Friday.

Gardai confirmed that a Vietnamese woman is to be brought to a special sitting of Ennis District Court this Sunday at 6pm, charged in connection with the incident.