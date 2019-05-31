Parish right behind plan of Limerick teen with spina bifida to start hand trike club

SEAN Byrnes’ local community is right behind the 14-year-old’s plan to start a hand trike club.

The youngster from Caherconreafy, Pallasgreen, has just completed his fifth Regeneron Great Limerick Run on his trike. Sean, confined to a wheelchair due to spina bifida, gets such enjoyment and health benefits from his trike that he wants others to have that chance. He set up an idonate page has raised just over €2,000 to date.

Sean’s father, John, said the local community has come together to support Sean’s plan.

“The next fundraising event will take place at 8pm this Saturday night, June 1 at The Teach, Cloverfield. Pat O’Dea, the dancer, is hosting a night of dance and music. He is holding a raffle with all proceeds going to Sean’s vision to start the hand trike club,” said John.

Then on Saturday, June 8 at 7pm, Cloverfield NS is hosting a family table quiz – two adults and two children – in Kilteely hall. All monies raised will go to the club.

“We are delighted by the response from locals, Cloverfield school and its principal, Noreen O’Dea for supporting Sean,” said John. Quiz organisers say the school community “continues to be amazed by the remarkable achievements of their past pupil”.