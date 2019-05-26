Limerick mayor honours a ‘remarkable’ young man with spina bifida who has completed fifth Great Limerick Run

IN THE space of a few weeks Sean Byrnes, aged 14, has been honoured by the gardai with a national youth award and by Mayor James Collins.

Oh, and he also completed his fifth Regeneron Great Limerick Run. Sean, who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, has a powerful motto – all things are possible.

“Don’t let it be about your disability, let it be about your ability,” says Sean, from Caherconreafy, Pallasgreen.

Mayor Collins was so impressed with Sean after meeting him at the start line of the Great Limerick Run that he invited him to City Hall.

Sean was accompanied by proud parents Fiona and John; Roger Corcoran, vice principal of Scoil Na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon, and representatives of Mid-West Spinabifida & Hydrocephalus Association, Limerick Michael Coughlan, chairperson, Bill Purcell, Arelene Hickey and Sean’s youngest supporter Ben Hickey.

Ben completed his first Regeneron Great Limerick Run 10k and raised €140 to support Sean’s vision to start Limerick’s first hand trike club to share and pass on the positive experience he has had in the past five years.

Sean completed his fifth Great Limerick Run on his hand trike with mum Fiona at his side. He showed his Garda Youth Award trophy to Mayor Collins.

Sean said it was a “privilege to be selected from over 400 nominations from across Ireland to be one of the 22 finalists was truly an honour.

“To be acknowledged by An Garda Siochana and my principal Miss Casey for activities I take part in as part of a healthy balanced lifestyle was amazing,” said Sean.

Dad, John said it was another memorable day for Sean since he participated in his first Great Limerick Run 10k at the age of nine on his hand trike. Coincidentally he met then Mayor Michael Sheahan back then.

“Who would have thought five years on it gets better year after year. Sean wants to encourage, inspire others with disabilities and challenges to get up and try something new be adventurous and have fun! Each trike costs €1,500 to €2,000,” said John.

Sean’s aim to purchase five hand trikes to get the club up in motion. You can support Sean by logging onto https://www.idonate.ie/

rglr10ksean He has already raised almost €1,800. Sean thanked everyone who has donated to date and helping him to help others.

Mayor Collins said Sean is “a truly remarkable young man”.

“As soon as I heard of his remarkable journey and achievements, I invited Sean and his family to come in, so that this office could officially thank and congratulate him. I think the story of Sean Byrnes and his hand trike club plan is an inspirational one,” said Mayor Collins, who presented Sean with a signed copy of Treaty Triumph.