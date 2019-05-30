Graduate show at Limerick art college opens June 1

THE largest ever graduate show in the 167 year history of the Limerick School of Art and Design, LIT (LSAD) will open this Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Clare Street Campus, Limerick.

With work on display this year spanning 12 undergraduate programmes in art, design and media, Annie Fletcher, the director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art will officially open the nine-day show at 3pm.

“Increasingly the LSAD Graduate Show is an unmissable event in Limerick’s cultural calendar,” LSAD Dean Mike Fitzpatrick said.

“The breadth of this show reflects the growth and dynamism of LSAD, one of the largest schools of art and design in Ireland.”

“With over 1,200 students, the school has recently expanded to include BSc programmes in music technology, creative broadcasting and visual effects,” he added.

“One of its key strengths are the impressive range of external collaborations these graduating students have participated in.”

For the first time, the graduate show will also feature the work of LSAD digital arts students from the LIT Clonmel Campus.

This showcase will include game art and design, digital animation production and creative media.

From June 1 to June 9, 10am to 5pm, visitors are invited to explore for free work from students of ceramics, painting, printmaking, graphic design, sculpture and combined media, fashion, animation and motion design, photography, film, video, fashion knitwear and textiles, and digital arts.

One such student is final year student Louise Wallace, who with other LSAD students Brid Murphy and Gianna Tomasso has already worked on the CAMP project, a commissioned project with the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life.

The Limerick School of Art and Design, LIT Graduate Show will take place from June 1 to June 9, 10am to 5pm. Further information is available on www.lsadgraduates.ie