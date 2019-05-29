Mourning man told gardai in Limerick town to f*** off

A MAN who was abusive towards gardai when they responded to an incident in Newcastle West called them w****** and told them to f*** off Judge Mary Larkin was told.

Richard Trebicki, 51, of Woodfield Drive, Newcastle West was prosecuted following an incident at Maiden Street in the town on December 31, 2017.

Sgt Liam McGrayner said the defendant was “shouting and roaring” at the garda patrol car and was arrested under the Public Order Act.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client, who has a history of drug abuse was “feeling very low and was inebriated” as it was around the anniversary of the death of his son.

Judge Larkin adjourned the matter to next month to facilitate the preparation of a community service report. She indicated she is considering a penalty of 40 hours in lieu of one months’ imprisonment.