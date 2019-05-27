Limerick dad abused gardai as he feared son’s quad bike would be seized

A MAN who was abusive and aggressive towards gardai who he believed were going to seize a quad bike which his son had received for Christmas was fined €200.

Shane Curtin, 42, of Knockane, Newcastle West was prosecuted before the local court in relation to an incident which happened near his home on December 27, last.

When the case was called, he pleaded guilty to an offence under the provisions of the Public Order Act.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told the court when gardai stopped two juveniles who were travelling on quad bikes in a residential area, they were approached by Mr Curtin.

“He was very abusive,” he told Judge Mary Larkin adding that the accused had more than 30 previous convictions..

Solicitor Kate Cussen, defending, said her client believed there was some suggestion the quad bike was going to be confiscated by the two gardai and that he accepts he “overreacted” and should not have behaved the way he did.

“It was a Christmas present,” she said adding Mr Curtin wished to “apologise unreservedly” for his actions.

Judge Larkin said it was an aggravating factor that the offence took place in front “in front of a load of children” who were in the housing estate

“He shouldn’t behave like that,” she commented as she imposed a €200 fine.