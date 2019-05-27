Members of Limerick migrant community help out at hurling championship match

MEMBERS of Limerick’s migrant community were on hand over the weekend to help steward the Treatymen’s Munster hurling Championship opener against Cork.

The Limerick Volunteer Centre linked up with the GAA, and found a number of people from countries as diverse as Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nigeria, who wanted to experience the thrill of a hurling match first hand.

And the GAA were only too happy to come to their aid.

Ardagh man Paul Moriarty, who heads the Limerick Volunteer Centre, revealed he had been in talks with GAA bosses since last year.

He met with county development officer Seamus Twomey initially to market the Privilege Card, which affords discounts at city businesses for volunteers.

“When Limerick were coming home with the trophy, he called us as he needed some stewards for that. I did manage to get a few people. He remembered that and contacted me again. The only people I can call on in a very short space of time are people in the asylum seeker centres,” he said.

Despite Limerick’s defeat, they had a good time.

“They were massively impressed with the speed and the co-ordination. Watching it on telly is one thing, but to see it happen in front of you is something else. It was a pure spectacle for them. They have been going on about it since,” Paul said.