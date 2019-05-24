Majority of Limerick garda leave cancelled as President Trump to visit Shannon

A MAJOR security operation will be put in place early next month for the visit of US President Donald Trump to County Clare.

It was confirmed on Tuesday night that Mr Trump will arrive on Air Force One to Shannon Airport on June 5 with the majority of gardai told that holiday leave has been cancelled.

He will accompanied on the trip by his wife Melania.

The Shannon Group, which operates Shannon Airport, has welcomed the upcoming visit of the US president.

“Shannon has long since had a special relationship with the US, with every US President having been welcomed at Shannon Airport since John F Kennedy became the first serving President to visit Ireland in 1963. This visit will put Ireland at the centre of world media attention and, as a result, it will create an opportunity to showcase the attractiveness of the West of Ireland, the Wild Atlantic Way and the strong US FDI located at Shannon,” said a spokesperson.

While the White House has not confirmed where Mr Trump and his wife will stay during their visit to Ireland it is understood they will use the Doonbeg Hotel and Golf resort as a base and will stay there for at least two nights.

Prior to flying to Shannon Mr and Mrs Trump will complete a State visit to the UK where they will be hosted by the Queen.

During his trip to Europe President Trump will attend the D Day commemorations in France on June 6.

The Limerick Leader has learned that almost all garda leave in the Limerick division has been cancelled following confirmation that the presidential visit is to proceed.

Give the relatively low number of gardai in Clare, additional gardai from Limerick and elsewhere will be deployed during the security operation which will also involve members of the Defence Forces and the US Secret Service.

While senior garda management began preparations for the visit in recent weeks, work to draw up the policing plan will take place in the coming days.

While President Barack Obama visited Dublin and Moneygall during his presidency, the last serving US President to visit the Mid West was George W Bush who attended an EU – US summit in June 2014.

President Trump last visited Shannon in May 2014 – over two years before he was elected to succeed President Obama. He was received by Michael Noonan.