Friesian breeders hold field evening in County Limerick this Friday night

THE LIMERICK and Clare Friesian Breeders club is holding its annual field evening and stock judging competition near Athlacca this Friday, May 24.

This year the Curtin family are the hosts. They farm around 120 acres of their land and 75 acres that is rented.

Their Rosstemple herd consists of around 100 pedigree Holstein Friesians with an annual yield of over 8,300 litres.

John Curtin is responsible for most of the day-to-day management of the herd and his parents Sean and Eileen are also involved. John is married to Mary and they have four children - Aoibhínn, Shóna , Clara and Darragh. Aoibhinn and Shóna have been showing calves since they were two years old and are involved in the local YMA club.

John is a well known breeder and judge throughout the country as he judges shows and herds competitions.

This year he has been asked to judge the Brefni Oriel’s club herds competition.

“I enjoy judging herds competitions. It gives me an opportunity to talk to other breeders and see their cows,” said John.

He is very focused on his breeding policy and is looking for a balanced cow using type classification and triple A as mating tools. Also there is a focus on red and white Holsteins at Rosstemple.

The fruits of this focused breeding programme have been rewarded by two successful sales on the farm in recent years. Cow families include Raspberry Red, Cindy, Adeen, Elizabeth, Paradise, Darlene, Promis, Georgette, Laurie Sheik, Star Lily, Beauty. A herd brochure will also be available on the night.

The stock judging competition will start from 7.30pm and light refreshments will be provided on the farm afterwards. Master judge for the night will be Mike Maunsell from the Maunsell herd, near Abbeydorney, who is also well known for his red and white breeding. The event is kindly sponsored by the Bank of Ireland Agri team. All are welcome.