Munster Rugby launch new look home kit

Munster Rugby have today launched their new look home and alternate jerseys for the coming season. See above for a slideshow of the new look kit which is only available in Lifestyle Sports stores nationwide. The new jersey comes just one season after Munster launched their new European kit, as well as their 'cooper mine' inspired green kit.

According to Munster Rugby "Brought to life online and in-store by Life Style Sports award winning “Live Munster” campaign, the inspiration behind both jersey’s designs comes from the wall of silence and respect afforded to all who play in Thomond Park and the deafening wave of sound created by Munster’s Red army in full flight.

Soundwaves ripple through both jerseys, the visual representation of actual recordings taken from match footage and a memory that will live on in the jersey for years to come.

Bright, bold and unmistakable, the new Munster Rugby home jersey embodies Munster’s supporters in full voice with the alternate jersey, providing balance in striking navy with red under tones, symbolising the wall of silence unique to Thomond Park"