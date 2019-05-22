Limerick gardai warn over keys being ‘fished’ out letterboxes

GARDAI are warning of a resurgance of incidents of so called ‘fishing’ at homes across the city.

“Burglars are using fishing rods or pieces of wood with wire attached to them to fish out car keys which are left on a hall table directly inside the front door of the house,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“The keys are hooked onto the fishing rod and removed. We have seen in many cases that the car keys are then used to access the family car which is then stolen. In some instances two cars belonging to the same family are stolen,” he added.

Gardai are advising householders in Limerick not to leave the keys to their homes, car keys or any other keys on a hall table which is directly inside the front door and to keep them in a safe and secure place when going to bed at night.