Limerick motorist was “paying no heed to the speed” because he had children in the car

A MOTORIST stopped by gardai for driving too fast said he was “paying no heed to the speed” because he had children in the car.

Timmy O’Reilly, aged 48, Lochinvar, Broghill, Charleville pleaded guilty to no insurance and speeding. Garda John Fitzgerald said Mr O’Reilly was driving at 90kms in a 60km zone at Garrienderk, Kilmallock on May 7, 2018.

“I subsequently stopped Mr O’Reilly. His excuse was, ‘I had children in the car. I was paying no heed to the speed’,” said Garda Fitzgerald, who subsequently learned that the defendant was not insured. Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr O’Reilly, said his client wasn’t insured on this vehicle.

“He was insured as a named driver on the family vehicle. He has very poor reading and writing. He thought he was insured. You could see how this could be confusing for him. He needs to attend hospital regularly to bring his nephew who is disabled,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr O’Reilly €400 for driving without insurance. She exercised her discretion not to disqualify him.

“He won’t get this chance again,” said Judge O’Leary. Mr O’Reilly was fined €150 for speeding.