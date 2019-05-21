Fined for performing donuts in Limerick forestry park

A YOUNG man who admitted performing donuts in the middle of a forest late at night has avoided a driving ban.

Killian Kirby, 28, of Rylane, Duagh, County Kerry pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to careless driving at Naughten’s Cross, Tournafulla on May 1, 2016.

Inspector Andrew Lacy said the defendant was observed by gardai driving away from the area in a black BMW after they were alerted to a disturbance at around 3am.

The car’s lights were turned off and Mr Kirby failed to stop at a stop sign as he drove off.

Insp Lacey said there was a “gathering of vehicle enthusiasts” and that a large number of parked cars were observed on the side of the road when gardai arrived in the area.

A silver car was observed performing donuts in the car park and while Mr Kirby was identified by garda others who were present managed to escape.

Solicitor Pat Enright said the incident happened in the “middle of a forestry” which was “not a place where the public would normally be” at that time of the night.

He said Mr Kirby, who recently returned from Australia, is far more mature now then he was at the time and that he requires a licence for his employment as it involves the driving of machines.

Judge Mary Larkin said she is “not particularly fond of donuts” but she accepted they were not carried out in the middle of public road or in a village.

She commented that you “cannot put an old head on young shoulders” adding that Mr Kirby’s actions were “absolutely insane”.

However, noting his age and his guilty plea she said she would exercise her judicial discretion and would not impose a driving ban.

The defendant, who was fined €500, will also receive penalty points on his driver’s licence.