Raheen firm gets connected to the Limerick GAA

RAHEEN firm Ripplecom has been named the official telecommunications partner to Limerick GAA.

The new, three-year partnership, valued at over €60,000 is part of a long-standing association with the telecommunications operator.

The move will make the LIT-sponsored Gaelic Grounds one of Ireland’s most connnected stadiums.

John McDonnell, managing director at Ripplecom, said: “As official telecommunications partner, Ripplecom is ensuring that Limerick GAA has communications that perform at the same elite level as their All-Ireland winning athletes. The team at Ripplecom are passionate GAA fans and long-time Limerick supporters so we are delighted with this affiliation and looking forward to the championship season ahead.”

County board chairman John Cregan added: “Ripplecom are long-time supporters of ours; we are delighted to continue the relationship and to have a company of Ripplecom's engineering expertise and technical ability behind us as we face into an increasingly connected future for stadiums and for supporters.”

As part of the deal, Ripplecom will deliver an ultra high-speed broadband connection to Limerick’s home ground.

This is created using the firm’s own high capacity dual WAN service consisting of a 1Gb ComReg licensed radio link combined with a fibre WAN connection to ensure total diversity via land and air. Ripplecom will also supply dedicated connectivity to the centre of excellence at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. The Munster GAA offices in Castletroy will also be kitted out.